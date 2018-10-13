Home States Odisha

Relief work going on at top speed, to announce package for flood-hit people: CM Naveen Patnaik

After conducting an aerial survey of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts, the chief minister also said he would announce a package for the flood-hit people.

Published: 13th October 2018 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday said the standing crops, roads and trees suffered the maximum damage in cyclone Titli and the resultant flood in the state.

After conducting an aerial survey of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts, the chief minister also said he would announce a package for the flood-hit people.

"The maximum damage has been done to the agricultural crop, the roads and the trees. The relief work is going on at top speed as well as the restoration work," Patnaik told reporters after conducting the aerial survey.

"I shall convene a meeting on the flood situation Saturday evening and announce a package for the affected people," he added.

According to the chief minister's instruction, a three-member ministerial committee also visited the cyclone and flood-hit districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kandhamal.

"Once we have done a detailed research into it (the damage), we will decide how much to ask for," Patnaik said, replying to a question on whether the state will seek any financial assistance from the Centre.

Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Puri, Kandhamal and Kendrapara districts were hit by the flood, officials said, adding that Ganjam was categorised as the "worst affected".

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha CM Ganjam Gajapati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp