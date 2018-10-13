Home States Odisha

Weak embankments trigger flood threat in Odisha

The people fear that if the rains continue for a few more days, embankments of river Baitarani and its tributaries might collapse. 

Published: 13th October 2018 07:44 AM

By Express News Service

BHADRAK : Titli-induced heavy rainfall has led to a flood-like situation in Chandabali, Basudevpur, Bhadrak, Bhandaripokhari and Bonth blocks in Bhadrak district. The people fear that if the rains continue for a few more days, embankments of river Baitarani and its tributaries might collapse. 

The embankments of Baitarani, Salandi and Mantei rivers in Tentulidiha, Ghatapur,  Sundarpur, Aradi, Nandpur, Olag and Bhuinburti panchayats in Chandbali block are weak and if the structures collapse, at least 25 villages will be marooned. Sources said the river embankments at six places are weak and there is a possibility of  breaches.

A crack has already appeared in Kochila embankment under Bhandaripokhari block. Apparently, the embankment was repaired earlier this year but the crack exposes the substandard quality of work that was implemented. If the embankment breaches, Sailo, Dhusuri, Sahaspur and Paikasahi villages will be marooned. These villagers witnessed waterlogging when water of Kochila river gushed in on Thursday. Sarpanch of Nuagaon, Susanta Mohapatra said embankment of Baitarani is extremely weak and may collapse after heavy rainfall. 

Seaside villages under Basudevpur block including Eram, Chatrapada, Padhuan and Jagannathpur are inundated. When rain water entered houses, many of the villagers shifted to Jagannathpur Primary School.
However, the school is in a dilapidated condition and people fear that one of its walls would collapse if rains continue. Waterlogging has also been reported from Kasipur, Charbatia, Kalidashpur, Andola and Gobindabindha as these areas do not have a proper drainage system.

In Bhadrak town, water entered houses in Asthala, Patanasahi Sanasakarpur, Acharya Nagar, Prafulla Nagar, Apartiibindha and New Colony. According to reports of District Emergency office, Bhandaripokhari received the highest of 120 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, followed by Tihidi that got 64 mm. Bhadrak got 33 mm, Basudevpur 42 mm and Chandbali 62 mm rains. District Emergency Officer Jyotisree Mohaptra said people should not panic as the district administration has taken all precautionary measures to tackle any eventuality.

