Flood fear looms over Jajpur, Bhadrak

The worst hit is Dasarathapur block in the district where hundreds of acres of crop lands have been inundated by flood water of Baitarani.

A farmer inspects his paddy crops that were flattened by heavy rainfall in Dharmasala block I AKSHYA ROUT

JAJPUR/BHADRAK:  Heavy rainfall for the last three days has led to a flood-like situation in Jajpur and Bhadrak. In Jajpur district, Baitarani river has already crossed the red mark and Brahmani, Budha and Kharasrota rivers are showing a rising trend. The worst hit is Dasarathapur block in the district where hundreds of acres of crop lands have been inundated by flood water of Baitarani.

Crop damage has been reported from 10 panchayats of the district. Low-lying areas of Dasarathpur have been waterlogged. The river was flowing at 18.06 metres against the danger mark of 17.83 metres near Akhuapada on Saturday evening. As rains are continuing, officials of Water Resources department have warned of further rise in water level of Baitarani. The district administration on Saturday directed block officials to remain prepared for a possible flood. Jajpur district has received about 250 mm rainfall in the last three days while three of 10 blocks of the district got over 300 mm rainfall in the same period. On Saturday, flood alert was sounded in Bhadrak district with Baitarani river crossing danger level.

The river was flowing at 18.5 mm against the danger mark of 17.85 at Akhuapada. District Emergency office sources said torrential rain in upper catchment areas of Baitarani has led to flood like situation. The office of the Special Relief Commissioner has warned of possible floods in Dhamnagar and Bhandaripokhari areas.

Flood water was flowing over Bhandaripokhar-Sarsada road and villages in panchayats of Malada, Balipokhari, Sanasasan, Tesinga, Jhutuna, Napanga, Solampur, Korigan in Bhandaripokhari block are waterlogged. Thousands of acres of cultivated lands have been submerged . Collec-tor Gyanaranjan Das has asked the block and tehasil officials to remain alert.

