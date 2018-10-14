Home States Odisha

Health officials deployed

The State Government on Saturday deputed five senior health officials to cyclone and flood-hit districts to supervise the activities related to medical relief wherever required.

Published: 14th October 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday deputed five senior health officials to cyclone and flood-hit districts to supervise the activities related to medical relief wherever required. Special Secretary Dr BK Brahma has been deputed to Ganjam, Director (Public Health) Dr Swapneswar Garnaik to Gajapati, Director of Health Services Haraprasad Pattnaik to Rayagada, Special Secretary (Public Health) Dr Neim Ali Beig to Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jajpur and Director of Family Welfare Dr Lingaraj Mishra to Balasore and Bhadrak.

As per the direction of Health Minister Pratap Jena, the officials will stay put in the affected districts and supervise the activities. Apart from them, five other senior health officials will remain incharge of the districts till the rescue and relief operations are completed and normalcy is restored. While Managing Director (MD) of Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited Archana Patnaik and MD of National Health Mission (NHM) Shalini Pandit will monitor Ganjam and Rayagada respectively, Additional Health Secretary Hariballav Mishra will keep track of Gajapati.

Similarly, Additional Secretary Sarat Chandra Mishra is in-charge of Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jajpur while Additional Secretary Bibhuti Bhusan Das will monitor Balasore and Bhadrak. Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda said the officials deputed in districts will keep a close liaison with the Collectors as well as the State-level officials to ensure adequate supply of essential drugs and mobile teams besides other sanitation and hygienic aspects to prevent outbreaks and management of health emergencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp