Health officials deployed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday deputed five senior health officials to cyclone and flood-hit districts to supervise the activities related to medical relief wherever required. Special Secretary Dr BK Brahma has been deputed to Ganjam, Director (Public Health) Dr Swapneswar Garnaik to Gajapati, Director of Health Services Haraprasad Pattnaik to Rayagada, Special Secretary (Public Health) Dr Neim Ali Beig to Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jajpur and Director of Family Welfare Dr Lingaraj Mishra to Balasore and Bhadrak.

As per the direction of Health Minister Pratap Jena, the officials will stay put in the affected districts and supervise the activities. Apart from them, five other senior health officials will remain incharge of the districts till the rescue and relief operations are completed and normalcy is restored. While Managing Director (MD) of Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited Archana Patnaik and MD of National Health Mission (NHM) Shalini Pandit will monitor Ganjam and Rayagada respectively, Additional Health Secretary Hariballav Mishra will keep track of Gajapati.

Similarly, Additional Secretary Sarat Chandra Mishra is in-charge of Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jajpur while Additional Secretary Bibhuti Bhusan Das will monitor Balasore and Bhadrak. Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda said the officials deputed in districts will keep a close liaison with the Collectors as well as the State-level officials to ensure adequate supply of essential drugs and mobile teams besides other sanitation and hygienic aspects to prevent outbreaks and management of health emergencies.