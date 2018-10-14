Ministers review relief

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/RAYAGADA: Members of ministerial level committees on Saturday visited Phulbani and Rayagada to do a preliminary assessment of damage caused by Titli and subsequent floods and review the ongoing relief works. Finance Minister Sashibhusan Behera and Tribal Welfare Minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi visited rehabilitation centres at Gignagaon and Rudabidingia under Tikabali block where 500 affected people have taken shelter.

A preliminary assessment revealed that the natural calamities affected 82 panchayats, damaged 500 houses and killed two persons. Later, at a review meeting, ADM Basanta Kumar Sahu informed the ministers that six PWD roads, 11 roads and four bridges of Rural Development department, 60 transformers of Southco, 63 LI points of Irrigation wing and 11 projects of minor irrigation wing have been damaged.

As far as agriculture is concerned, 87 hectares (ha) of coffee plantation, 4,500 ha of paddy crops and 1,700 ha of vegetable crops have been damaged. The ministers advised the district administration to complete the final assessment of damage at the earliest and provide compensation to those affected.