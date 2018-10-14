Odisha: Rescue team recovers 15 bodies from landslide site, three still missing

By UNI

BHUBANESWAR: The rescue team has recovered 15 bodies from the landslide mishap site at Barghara village under Rayagada block in Gajapati district while three persons are still missing, Special Relief Commissioner B P Sethy said here today.

Sethy said the government will provide an ex gratia of Rs.4 lakh to the next kin of the deceased who lost their lives in the landslide.

Official sources said out of 75 families in Baraghara village,68 families were evacuated during the very severe cyclonic storm Titli which hit the Odisha Coast on October 11 last and the rest seven families had taken shelter inside a cave atop a hillock when a portion of hillock caved in due to incessant rains and the people were trapped inside the cave.

The state government yesterday deputed a team to the mishap site after media reported that at least 12 people including five children were killed and five others missing in the landslide.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who made an aerial survey of the cyclone and flood-affected areas of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada district yesterday had announced fifteen days relief for the cyclone and flood-affected people of Ganjam, Gajapati and Gunupur Sub Division of Rayagada District.

SRC office sources said the post-mortem of all 15 bodies recovered from the landslide mishap site has been completed and the bodies were handed over to their relatives.

Search operation is still on to trace three more people who had taken shelter inside the cave to save themselves from the heavy rains triggered by cyclone Titli.