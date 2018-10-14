Home States Odisha

Odisha: Rescue team recovers 15 bodies from landslide site, three still missing

The state government yesterday deputed a team to the mishap site after media reported that at least 12 people including five children were killed and five others missing in the landslide.

Published: 14th October 2018 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image of landslide used for representation.

By UNI

BHUBANESWAR: The rescue team has recovered 15 bodies from the landslide mishap site at Barghara village under Rayagada block in Gajapati district while three persons are still missing, Special Relief Commissioner B P Sethy said here today.

Sethy said the government will provide an ex gratia of Rs.4 lakh to the next kin of the deceased who lost their lives in the landslide.

Official sources said out of 75 families in Baraghara village,68 families were evacuated during the very severe cyclonic storm Titli which hit the Odisha Coast on October 11 last and the rest seven families had taken shelter inside a cave atop a hillock when a portion of hillock caved in due to incessant rains and the people were trapped inside the cave.

The state government yesterday deputed a team to the mishap site after media reported that at least 12 people including five children were killed and five others missing in the landslide.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who made an aerial survey of the cyclone and flood-affected areas of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada district yesterday had announced fifteen days relief for the cyclone and flood-affected people of Ganjam, Gajapati and Gunupur Sub Division of Rayagada District.

SRC office sources said the post-mortem of all 15 bodies recovered from the landslide mishap site has been completed and the bodies were handed over to their relatives.

Search operation is still on to trace three more people who had taken shelter inside the cave to save themselves from the heavy rains triggered by cyclone Titli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Landslide Titli Cyclone Titli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
facebook twitter whatsapp