Home States Odisha

RLY tracks repair work in full swing

He interacted with railway staff who have been affected and asked officials to expedite track restoration work.

Published: 14th October 2018 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

The railway tracks between Gunupur and Naupada | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as train services on the mainline between Berhampur and Palasa have resumed after repair-restoration of signal poles and overhead electric masts, plying of trains on the branch line has been suspended as the tracks got washed away. East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said about one km of tracks between Tekkali-Peddasana stations in Kottabomali- Gunupur section were washed away, disrupting train services between Gunupur and Naupada stations.

“Cyclone induced flood has caused extensive damage to railway tracks. The mainline has been restored, but station buildings at Palasa, Paralakhemundi and Mandasa are yet to be completely repaired. Some staff quarters have also been damaged in the cyclone,” said Chief PRO JP Mishra. Though train services resumed on the mainline, several south bound trains are behind schedule adding to the woes of passengers. The ECoR on Saturday cancelled five trains and rescheduled six others.

The trains which have been cancelled include Puri-Gunupur Passenger and Raipur-Junagad- Raipur Passenger from Junagarh on Sunday, Gunupur-Visakhapatnam- Gunupur Passenger and Palasa-Gunupur-Palasa Passenger from Saturday to October 17 from both the directions. Puri-Gunupur-Puri Passenger from Puri will be short-terminated at Palasa and run as Gunupur- Puri from Palasa on October 15 and 17 and service of the train will remain cancelled between Palasa and Gunupur. Similarly, Howrah-Puri Jagannath Express, Ahmedabad-Puri Express, Mangaluru-Santragachi Vivek Express, Secunderabad- Bhubaneswar Visakha Express, Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Prasanti Express and Yeshvantpur- Puri Express were rescheduled.

“The trains services will continue to be rescheduled for a few more days till normalcy is completely restored. Restoration work, which was initially hampered due to rain, is going on in full swing,” said a railway spokesperson requesting the passengers to cooperate. Meanwhile, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair division Mukul Mathur inspected relief and restoration works in Naupada and Gunupur area. He interacted with railway staff who have been affected and asked officials to expedite track restoration work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp