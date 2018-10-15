Bhubaneshwar cops clueless on woman’s murder

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police remain still clueless about the case of a 34-year-old woman who was found murdered in a hotel here on August 23.

According to police investigation so far, the man, who had accompanied the woman to the hotel on August 22 and allegedly killed her a day later, had deposited a fake Aadhaar card. While police are yet to find any clues that would ascertain his identity, the fake Aadhaar card has kept them on their toes for almost two months.

The woman, identified as Laxmipriya Biswal of Kaimatia in Jatni, along with a man had checked into the hotel, a few metres from Mancheswar police station, on August 22 evening. The man was identified as Aditya Mohapatra of Puri district as per the Aadhaar card and the duo had claimed that they were husband and wife.

On August 23 evening, the hotel staff asked Mohapatra to clear the bills. But he said his wife was in the room and he was going to an ATM kiosk to withdraw money. After some hours, the hotel staff attempted to call Mohapatra, but his mobile phone was switched off. Then they went to the room and called Biswal. When she did not respond, they broke open the door and found her lying on the ground. Mancheswar police said Mohapatra was working in Bengaluru and he had also taken Biswal there for some days before returning to the Capital.

“We found that the man who had accompanied the victim had submitted his forged Aadhaar card in the hotel. A team had also visited Bengaluru on September 19 to trace the man, but his whereabouts were not ascertained,” said IIC KP Mishra.

According to the police, the suspect had taken up different types of jobs in Bengaluru like security guard, masseur and others. Biswal had married a resident of Gada Khurda about 15 years ago and the couple have two children. However, they were living separately since 2012. Biswal was staying in a rented house under Khandagiri police limits.