Fake IAS officer taken on remand

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri police on Sunday took Rajat Kumar Panda, who impersonated as an IAS officer, on two-day remand.

Panda, a native of Boulapal under Tihidi police limits in Bhadrak district, was using a fake Facebook account in the name of an IAS officer and his identity was not known at that time. However, the Cyber Cell of Malkangiri police cracked the case and ascertained his identity and address. All relevant information was shared with the police stations concerned and raids were conducted.

Malkangiri police got in touch with police stations in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj. Finally, Baripada police arrested Panda from Baripada town and remanded him in judicial custody.Malkangiri police moved the SDJM court seeking two-day remand of Panda. The SDJM court allowed the police to take Panda on two-day remand for interrogation.