Gaon Kalyan Samitis to maintain post-flood sanitation in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Health and Family Welfare department has directed all Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers to mobilise Gaon Kalyan Samitis (GKS) to undertake cleaning, disinfection of drinking water sources and maintain hygiene.

The members of GKS will ensure source reduction measures for vector control and conduct regular sensitisation meetings for promoting use of mosquito nets, indoor household latrines and hand washing. Managing Director of National Health Mission (NHM) Shalini Pandit has asked the district health officials to undertake such activities in a campaign mode for a period of at least two weeks in all villages to prevent outbreaks and management of health emergencies in post-flood and heavy rain period. Apart from cleaning and clearing of debris, the GKS members will carry out periodic cleanliness drive at village-level with bush cutting for reduction of mosquito sources.

The Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers have also been asked to ensure regular home visits by Asha workers and ANMs for identifying and mobilising patients to nearest hospital.