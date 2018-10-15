Goyal to visit MCL coalfields

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Union Railway and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal will take stock of coal production at MCL’s coalfields during his one-day visit to the State on Monday.

According to MCL sources, the Union Minister will reach Jharsuguda airport from New Delhi at 9.45 am and inspect Laxmanpur coal mine. He will later address officials at Ib coal field. Goyal will then head towards Talcher where he is scheduled to inspect Bhubaneswari and Ananta coal mines. He will leave for Bhubaneswar by air at 4 pm. This is Goyal’s second visit to Odisha after he became Union Coal Minister in 2014. The visit, although short, is significant since MCL has been given a target to produce 162 million tonne of coal.