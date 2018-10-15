Home States Odisha

Maoists’plan to trigger blast foiled

Malkangiri police on Sunday foiled Maoists’ plan to target security personnel by triggering an IED blast in  ‘Swabhiman Anchal’ here.

Published: 15th October 2018

By Express News Service

Four rebels, including three women, of whom one is a minor,  belonging to Jantri village under Chitrakonda police limits, were arrested for hatching the conspiracy. Producing them before the media at the district police office, Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena said security personnel, during an anti-Maoist operation in  ‘Swabhiman Anchal’ on Friday, noticed four persons moving suspiciously on the outskirts of Jantri village. “Sensing the presence of security forces, the ultras tried to flee to the nearby forest. They were apprehended by the security personnel after a chase”, he informed.

The rebels admitted they were working for outlawed CPI (Maoist) and planning to target security personnel engaged in anti-Maoist operation  by triggering an IED blast, the SP said. Police have recovered two electronic detonators, three packets of  gelatin stick paste of high explosive intensity, electric wire and two carriage boxes containing nails, glass pieces and urea, he said.

The SP refused to divulge details, including the identity of the arrested rebels as it may affect the ongoing investigation process. A TI parade would be conducted soon. Meena said it is disturbing that the Maoists are misguiding minors by involving them in violent activities. “The arrested minor girl would soon be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board”, he said and urged the rebels to shun violence and join the ongoing development works in ‘Swabhiman Anchal’.

