Odisha's Kalibari celebrating 100 years of Durga Utsav

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Kalibari Trust Committee, which started Durga Puja in 1918, is celebrating 100 years of Durga Utsav on a grand scale this year. The Durga Puja is celebrated in typical Bengali style at Kalibari. The fact that the idols of Ganesh, Saraswati, Laxmi and Kartik are moulded in ‘Ekchala’ (single frame) speaks volumes of the Bengali tradition that is followed here. Even the priest who performs the rituals and the puja and the typical ‘dhak baja’ is brought from Kolkata. A day before beginning of the Durga Puja with Maha Sasthi rituals on Monday, Saptasati Chandipath was performed at Kalibari on Sunday.

On Maha Sasthi, mothers offer special prayers for the welfare and long life of their children while water is brought from Mahanadi river flowing through the city in a Kalash Yatra on Maha Saptami.

On Maha Astami both men and women fast for the entire day. At night after Maha Aarti, offering of husk melon, sugarcane and banana is made and Sandhi Puja performed. On the day of Maha Navami, a special havan is organised and Vijay Dashami is marked with Sindur Khela where womenfolk offer vermilion to Goddess Durga and apply it on one another.

Unlike in other areas where the idol is carried on vehicles for immersion on different dates, the idol of Kalibari is carried on the devotees’ shoulders for immersion in Mahanadi river on the day of Vijaya Dasami. This year, the cultural festival in Kalibari has already begun from October 7 and will continue till October 19.

Chief co-ordinator, Centenary Year Durga Utsav Celebration Committee, Jayabrata Dey said around `80 lakh will be spent on the celebration this year.He said the committee has already conducted various competitions, including drawing, fancy dress, mehndi, hulahuli besides cultural procession and Baul Sangeet Sandhya. The committee has also chalked out plans to organise various cultural programmes till October 19, he said.

Besides, around 2,000 women of various communities will join Sindur Khlea at Marwaripada Ghat of Mahanadi river in the city before immersion of the Goddess on October 19. Besides, Maha Aarti by all the communities and firecracker show will be held at the Ghat. Bijoya Sammelan will be held at Kalibari on October 21 and traditional Bengali food will be served, he added.