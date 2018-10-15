Rain contradiction: Surplus in Odisha, deficit in 27 blocks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite the flood fury in several parts of the State in recent weeks, at least 27 blocks in nine districts are facing deficit rainfall this year. The situation is worst in Balangir district where three blocks have recorded severe deficit rainfall.

As per reports, Muribahal, Loisingha and Belpada blocks in Balangir and Tangarpali in Sundargarh district have registered 40-50 per cent deficit rainfall this monsoon. While Belpada block has recorded 572 mm rainfall against the expected 1,165.2 mm, Burla’s single day rainfall on July 22 was 50 mm more than Belpada’s total rainfall this monsoon. Burla in Sambalpur district had set a new record of highest rainfall of 622 mm on that day, statistics from the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said.

Similarly, Loisingha block has received 45 per cent less than normal rain during the period. The block has so far recorded 633 mm against the expected rainfall of 1,203 mm. Muribahal block registered 701 mm against the normal 1,203.6 mm.

Three other blocks - Duduka, Khaprakhol and Tureikela - in the district have also received a deficit rainfall of 21-27 per cent from June 1 to October 14.

This apart, Naktideul, Subdega, Bonai, Balisankara, Lephripara and Sadar blocks in Sundargarh district; Palahara and Kaniha in Angul; Padampur and Sohela in Bargarh; Champua in Keonjhar; Narayanpatna in Koraput; Khariar in Nuapada; Padia, Suliapada, Morda and Raruana in Mayurbhanj; and Raighar, Umerkote and Kosagumuda in Nabarangpur have received less than normal rainfall.

Officials in the SRC office said the average rainfall in other blocks of these nine districts is, however, normal. Following incessant rains due to various low pressures and cyclone Titli, the average rainfall of the State between June 1 and October 14 has reached to a surplus of 19.3 per cent. Of the total 314 blocks, 153 have received surplus rainfall while 134 have received normal rainfall, they said.