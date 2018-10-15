Home States Odisha

Rains hit paddy crops hard

Several complaints of crop damage have been pouring in from many villages across the district.

Published: 15th October 2018 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers sprinkle fertilizer on a wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (File | Reuters)

Image for representational purpose only for cultivation season of kharif paddy crops. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Torrential rains for the last four days due to cyclone Titli have severely damaged crops on large tracts of paddy fields across the coastal pockets of the district besides causing waterlogging woes for people.

Paddy crops on vast areas have been damaged due to the rains in Rajnagar, Aul, Rajkanika, Derabishi, Marsaghai, Mahakalapada and Pattamundai blocks, said secretary of the district unit of Krushak Sabha Gayadhar Dhal.

Several complaints of crop damage have been pouring in from many villages across the district. Subash Behera, a farmer of Marsaghai, said, “We were preparing to harvest autumn (Biali) paddy crops within two weeks. But the incessant rains have damaged our crops.”

Some farmers who harvested paddy crops hurriedly fearing imminent rain tried their best to store the produce in their houses. “I harvested paddy over one acre of land five days back. But due to unavailability of workers amid rains, I could not harvest paddy on another three acres. Now, the crops have been damaged,” said Binayak Das of Patkura.

Similar is the story of Giridhari Biswal, a farmer of Pattamundai. “All my crops have been destroyed. What troubles me now is the thought of repaying the bank loan I had availed to cultivate paddy,” he said.
Moreover, paddy saplings have also been damaged by the rains. The washing away of standing paddy crops has already dealt a severe blow to farmers. Now if rainwater is not drained out from farmlands soon, it would cause more losses to the farmers.

“If the paddy saplings remain under water for two to three days, they will rot,” said Sarat Sahoo, a farmer of Aul.Sources said the rains have also damaged vegetable crops in the district. Farmers are still trying to measure the extent of damage to their crops.

Contacted, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Kendrapara, Mitrodoya Das said all the block agriculture officers have been directed to submit a detailed report about crop loss. “After getting the report, we will assist farmers who have suffered crop loss,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cyclone Titli paddy crops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp