Tight security in Bhubaneshwar for Dussehra

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police has made elaborate arrangement for a trouble-free celebration of Durga Puja in the Millennium City.Of the total 160 puja committees in the city, 24 have put up silver tableaux (Chandi Medha) while eight used massive gold ornaments to decorate Goddess Durga. In view of this, the Commissionerate Police has asked the committees to install CCTV cameras to keep a watch on criminal elements and deploy volunteers for crowd control at puja pandals.

Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty on Sunday informed that as many as 41 platoons of police forces have been deployed along with Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), Striking Force and Quick Action Team (QAT) and 800 volunteers of the committees to maintain law and order during the puja.

Around 300 police officers, including Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 50 DSP and Additional SP-rank officers will monitor the law and order during the festival. Police personnel in plain clothes would be deployed near puja mandaps to ensure security of women and children. Traffic management will be the top priority during the celebration and necessary restriction will be imposed in the city from October 15, he added.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said in order to meet any emergency, 42 police aid posts have also been set up in the city. Around 40 PCR vans and 40 motorcycles PCR have been kept ready for 24 hour patrolling. Special squads have been formed to curb the menace of anti-social, mischief monger, trouble-makers and illegal sale of liquor in the city during the festival, he added.

This apart, as many as 36 CCTV cameras are being installed at different crowded places and important junctions in the city to keep an eye on the trouble-makers. A control room has been set up to monitor the cameras, the DCP said.