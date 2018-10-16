2019 Elections: CPM to fight against all regional parties in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ruling out possibility of political alliance with the Congress before the 2019 General Elections, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said his party will fight against all regional political parties in power including the BJD. Accusing the ruling BJD of having a tacit understanding with BJP in all major issues be it economic or political, Yechury said the aim of his party is to defeat the BJP and its allies.

“The objective of the CPM is to maximise the pulling of anti-BJP votes and ensuring formation of an alternative secular and democratic Government at the Centre. The objective is same in Odisha,” Yechury told a media conference here. The BJD has been unambiguously supporting the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre on many important issues including demonetisation, President election and no-confidence motion to name a few. Besides, the CPM had to take to streets against many policies of the Naveen Patnaik Government in the last five years, he added.

The CPM leader, who was here to attend the State Committee meeting of the party, said since a pan-India grand alliance is not going to take shape before next year’s election, his party will extend support to regional parties who are opposed to BJP. He, however, made it clear that the presence of the Congress in those alliances will not deter the CPM from cooperating with them to defeat the BJP.

“The CPM has three main objectives for next elections - to defeat the BJP, consolidate the position of Left forces and ensure forming an alternative secular and democratic Government at the Centre,” he said.



Responding to a query, Yechury said, “We are not going to contest more than one Lok Sabha seat in Odisha. We will decide our plan of action for other seats in right time.” Pressed further to name the seat, the CPM leader said his party will contest Bhubaneswar seat. Sources in the party said senior party leader Janardan Pati will be nominated from the prestigious seat.

He also criticised the State Government for closing down relief camps when people are still suffering due to twin calamities of cyclone Titli and the subsequent floods. “I came to know from newspaper reports that relief camps were being closed by the State Government which is unacceptable,” Yechury told media persons after attending the party’s State Committee meeting.