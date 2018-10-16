Home States Odisha

39th World Congress of Poets at KIIT

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The 39th World Congress of Poets (WCP) will be held at KIIT University in October, 2019.Informing this here on Monday, officials of the university said the decision to organise the prestigious event at KIIT has been taken by president of World Academy of Arts and Culture (WAAC) Maurus Young, vice-president Ernesto Kahan and general secretary Maria Eugenia Soberanis during 38th World Congress of Poets hosted in Suiyang County of China’s Guizhou Province from October 10 to 16.

“WAAC and KIIT will jointly organise next WCP where more than 1000 poets, writers and Noble Laureates from 75 countries and 2000 delegates from India will participate,” they said. “It is a matter of pride that KIIT will be hosting WCP in India. It will surely help promote the art, culture, heritage, literature, tradition and tourism of our State and the country in international level,” said KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta. 

He said though Odisha has glorious history of art, culture, heritage, literature, tradition and tourism, it needs more promotion worldwide. Meanwhile, KIIT officials said in the 38th WCP, the WAAC declared to honour KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta with its highest award “Golden Gabel” and confer Honorary D Litt on him. 

