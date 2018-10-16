Home States Odisha

Cyclone Titli aftermath: More relief, food security schemes for victims   

A decision in this regard has been taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, said Aditya Prasad Padhi, Chief Secretary while speaking to mediapersons here on Monday.

By Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI : Cyclone and flood affected people, who are beneficiaries of National Food Security Act (NFSA) and Odisha Food Security scheme, will be provided 50 kg of rice and Rs 1,000 in cash from Tuesday at municipality and panchayat level.

A decision in this regard has been taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, said Aditya Prasad Padhi, Chief Secretary while speaking to mediapersons here on Monday. Padhi was here to review post-cyclone restoration works and relief distribution in the district. He said additional teams of sanitary workers will be involved for sanitation work. As far as power connection is concerned, it was restored in urban areas on Tuesday evening and the rest areas will be covered in a phased manner. Power supply will be restored by Southco completely by October 20.

Drinking water supply has been restored in 15 of 16 Wards under the local municipality by the PHED. Supply in the left out Ward, Kasinagar NAC and all block headquarters would be restored in next two days, he said. Tube-wells in all panchayats have been disinfected and 11 truckloads of polythene sheets distributed among people whose houses were damaged. Another 50 truckloads of polythene would reach the district in next 24 hours.

Responding to queries on casualties due to the cyclone and flood, Padhi said so far, 18 deaths have been confirmed and kin of each of the deceased will been provided `4 lakh as compensation under the State Government’s relief code. He refused to comment on the unverified death reports and said inquiry is on.
The Chief Secretary also visited different Wards under Paralakhemundi Municipality. He was accompanied by Collector Anupam Saha, SP AK Das, RDC (North) T Apang Ao and DIG (southern range) Ashish Singh.

