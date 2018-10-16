Home States Odisha

Cyclone Titli toll in Odisha increases to 26

Three deaths were reported in Ganjam and one each from Angul, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts, said the SRC.

Published: 16th October 2018 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Titli

Cyclone Titli (File | EPS)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday confirmed that the death toll in the very severe cyclonic storm Titli and subsequent flooding in the state has increased to 26, while 57 lakh people have been affected.

"Eighteen victims were reported in Gajapati district alone. Of these, 15 of them were killed in a landslide in Baraghara village," said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi.

Three deaths were reported in Ganjam and one each from Angul, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts, said the SRC.

VIEW GALLERY: Cyclone Titli hits Odisha coast

The district collectors have been asked to sanction Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia each to the victims' next of kin, Sethi said.

He said about 900 kms of roads in 35 blocks of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kandhamal have been severely damaged while 1.48 lakh hectares of paddy crops in these districts were completely destroyed.

The concerned departments will submit a preliminary report on damage assessment by Wednesday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who turns 73 on Tuesday, has decided not to celebrate his birthday due to the large-scale damage and human suffering caused due to the cyclone that made landfall in the state on October 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Cyclone toll Cyclone Titli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here are the news that made headlines on 16th October 1947
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
facebook twitter whatsapp