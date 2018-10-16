Cyclone Titli toll in Odisha increases to 26, total affected 57 lakh people

By Express News Service

The Odisha Government on Tuesday revised the death toll in tropical cyclone Titli and subsequent flood to 26 and said the population affected stands at 57 lakh across the State even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik skipped birthday celebrations in view of the wide-spread damage.

Even as the Opposition political parties upped their ante against the Government accusing it of suppressing the facts, Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said, basing of reports received from districts, 18 persons died due to landslide in Gajapati, while three perished in flood and falling of trees in Ganjam in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Besides, Angul, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Nayagar districts have reported one casualty each.

“Titli and the subsequent flood have affected 57 lakh people in nearly 144 blocks in 16 districts,” the Special Relief Commissioner told mediapersons here, adding, "till date, 26 deaths due to the cyclone and floods have been confirmed officially.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister who turned 73 today shunned any celebration which is mostly limited to senior leaders, Ministers, party workers and people visiting him at his residence to wish him on the occasion. On Monday, Naveen had requested his party colleagues and members of the public not to throng Naveen Niwas.

While the state government upgraded the toll, the Opposition put the unofficial toll at more than 50. At least 28 people have allegedly died due to landslide in Gajapati alone while several others are still missing in both Gajapati and Ganjam after flood. Remote villages in the districts continue to be cut off due to damage of roads and bridges, they said.

The SRC said other reports of casualties received by the district administrations are being investigated by the police and magistrates concerned of the districts.

Sethi said, crops have been damaged over 1.46 lakh hectares due to flood in Bansadhara, Rushikulya and other rivers like Bada Nadi. Agriculture land in Ganjam’s Aska and Purushotampura blocks are mostly affected in the recent flood. Damage assessment is in progress in affected districts and reports are expected on Wednesday, he said.

“Titli and the flood caused by it have mostly caused damage in Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Kandhamal,” the SRC said.

He said, at least 900 km roads in 151 villages in these four districts have been badly damaged and restoration work is in full swing. Restoration of power supply and piped water supply is also being carried out on war footing. ODRAF and fire services teams are engaged in parts of Gajapati and Ganjam to rescue flood affected victims.