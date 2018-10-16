Hockey comes alive at Rourkela puja pandal

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Sector-7 Durga Puja Committee of the City has erected a pandal replicating Kalinga Stadium which will host the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup-2018. The game, loved by the tribal people of Sundargarh district, known as the ‘cradle of Hockey’, is the focus of the pandal. Committee’s working president Sudarshan Jena said the 150 feet high and 60 feet wide pandal will showcase pavilions, logo, replicas of the Hockey World Cup and its mascot and have a makeshift ground of 2,400 square feet displaying symbolic images of players of Odisha XI and New South Wales (Australia) XI in action. In order to give it a realistic look, the ground will have promotional banners of corporate houses.

The steel city is set to host a promotional exhibition match between Odisha XI and New South Wales (Australia) XI on November 4. Jena said the pandal will also have photo galleries with pictures of noted players from Sundargarh district along with Hockey greats Dhyan Chand and others from the rest of the country. He said the idea is to promote the mega upcoming event among pandal hoppers.

Jena said the makeshift ground will be inaugurated on October 17 in the presence of hockey icon and former Indian captain Dilip Tirkey, siblings Ignace Tirkey and Prabod Tirkey - both former Indian captains from Sundargarh, Olympians Michael Kindo and Lazarus Barla, and a host of noted international players.

The mascot of the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup-2018 ‘Olly’ would move around the pandal from Tuesday. The pandal has been erected at a cost of Rs 6-7 lakh. Jena said the Sports and Youth Services Department has extended conceptual and technical support to the committee.