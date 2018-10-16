Missionary zeal: Odisha babus’ humane face at the time of distress

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Cyclone Titli has left behind tales of loss and grief, but it has also brought to fore the human side of Government officials who have been working tirelessly to provide relief to the distressed.

Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Chakravarti Singh Rathore, has hardly taken any rest since more than a week.

Right from the announcement of Titli to providing safe shelter to the poor and needy, the young IAS officer has been on the ground overseeing every single detail. After Titli lost its sting, Rathore has been visiting the waterlogged areas in the city to ensure that no body is deprived of relief.

The BeMC Commissioner has also extended a helping hand to the residents of Aska town by providing manpower and relief. Since the last two days, he is busy arranging relief and manpower to assist rescue personnel engaged in Gajapati district. There have been reports of the IAS officer shouldering relief packets to trucks.

The contribution of BeMC Slum Development Officer Dr Ipsita Priyadarshini Mishra is equally praiseworthy. The OAS was personally involved in packing the relief bags.The fire fighters of Berhampur have also done a commendable job in fighting the calamity. Post Titli, they rescued a pregnant woman of Buratal area in Patrapur by carrying her in a cot through inaccessible roads.

Soroda MLA Purna Chandra Swain has jumped in to help the affected people. Fighting the currents of floodwater, Swain rescued the residents of Soroda and nearby villages to safer places. Swain himself carried a kid to safety by crossing the chest-deep floodwater.