Home States Odisha

Missionary zeal: Odisha babus’ humane face at the time of distress

Right from the announcement of Titli to providing safe shelter to the poor and needy, the young IAS officer has been on the ground overseeing every single detail.

Published: 16th October 2018 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

BeMC Slum Development Officer Dr Ipsita Priyadarshini Mishra packing relief materials

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Cyclone Titli has left behind tales of loss and grief, but it has also brought to fore the human side of Government officials who have been working tirelessly to provide relief to the distressed.
Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Chakravarti Singh Rathore, has hardly taken any rest since more than a week.

READ | Cyclone Titli’s remote ravage in Odisha yet to be confirmed

Right from the announcement of Titli to providing safe shelter to the poor and needy, the young IAS officer has been on the ground overseeing every single detail. After Titli lost its sting, Rathore has been visiting the waterlogged areas in the city to ensure that no body is deprived of relief. 

The BeMC Commissioner has also extended a helping hand to the residents of Aska town by providing manpower and relief. Since the last two days, he is busy arranging relief and manpower to assist rescue personnel engaged in Gajapati district. There have been reports of the IAS officer shouldering relief packets to trucks.

ALSO READ | 45,000 litres of water sent to flood-hit districts in Odisha

The contribution of BeMC Slum Development Officer Dr Ipsita Priyadarshini Mishra is equally praiseworthy. The OAS was personally involved in packing the relief bags.The fire fighters of Berhampur have also done a commendable job in fighting the calamity. Post Titli, they rescued a pregnant woman of Buratal area in Patrapur by carrying her in a cot through inaccessible roads.

Soroda MLA Purna Chandra Swain has jumped in to help the affected people. Fighting the currents of floodwater, Swain rescued the residents of Soroda and nearby villages to safer places. Swain himself carried a kid to safety by crossing the chest-deep floodwater.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Titli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp