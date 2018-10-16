Nabarangpur Vijaya Yatra on Friday

Home States Odisha

People of Nabarangpur are gearing up to celebrate the Vijaya Yatra of Goddess Bhandaragharani, their presiding deity.

NABARANGPUR : People of Nabarangpur are gearing up to celebrate the Vijaya Yatra of Goddess Bhandaragharani, their presiding deity. Festivities in the town began on Monday with puja pandals observing Sasthi Puja while preparations are on for Vijaya Yatra that will be held on the occasion of Dashami on Friday.

The Goddess, considered as preserver of wealth and protector of lives, is also worshipped in nearby villages. The temple of ‘Maa Bhandaragharani’ is situated in the heart of Nabarangpur town. As per legend, the Goddess was the ‘Ista Devi’ of the king of Nabarangpur. Before the capital was shifted to Nabarangpur, ‘Maa Bhandaragahrani’ was worshipped at Raj Jagannathpur.

The original ‘peetha’ at Raj Jagannathpur is situated 30 km from the town. After the shifting of the capital, ‘Maa Bhandaragharani’ emerged in Nabarangpur town and since then, is worshipped as per non-Vedic rituals.On Dashami, the deities from nearby areas are symbolically brought on decorated bamboo poles in a colourful procession to ‘Maa Bhandargharani’ temple. 

On the day, special offerings are made to the deity including the age-old practice of animal sacrifice. In the afternoon, the Dussehra carnival is taken out by people in colourful costumes carrying the bamboo poles from the temple to the Dussehrapada, the festival ground amid playing of traditional folk instruments.

At the ground, the deity is worshipped again and a special event is organised that comprises hitting a brinjal with an arrow. A brinjal is fixed atop a bamboo pole and the participants have to hit it with bow and arrow. The collapse of the brinjal marks the end of the ceremony and the five-day festival. The man whose arrow hits the brinjal is rewarded and after the rituals, ‘Maa Bhandaragahrani’ is brought back to the temple.Another highlight of Dashami is Desia Nata, a folk theatre form that is an integral part of Dussehra celebrations in the district. 

