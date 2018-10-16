Parents of Odia constable warn of suicide

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The parents of a police constable from Dhenkanal have threatened to commit suicide alleging torture to their son in Andhra Pradesh. The constable, Abhimanyu Sahoo was accompanying a truck carrying VVPAT machines to Odisha from Hyderabad. His service rifle, an AK-47 was stolen while he was having food at a dhaba along with other security personnel.

The constable was detained after he filed a complaint with Dhenkada police in AP. His parents Arjun Sahoo and Bhubaneswari Sahoo appealed to Dhenkanal SP to intervene in the matter to ensure their son is released from police custody.

Dhenkanal SP Santosh Kumar Nayak said the district police has talked with their AP counterparts and the matter has been intimated to the DGP office. He said a team of district police will leave for AP on Tuesday.