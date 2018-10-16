Will keep fighting BJD: Dama

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Former Minister and Paradip MLA Damodar Rout on Monday reiterated that he would continue to expose the corrupt Government led by Naveen Patnaik. He would travel across the State to highlight the shortcomings of the BJD Government.

Speaking at Swabhiman Samabesh, organised under the banner of Baikuda-Erasama Corruption Pratirodha Sangram Samiti here, Rout said he will ensure the fall of present BJD Government in next polls. He accused Balikuda-Erasama legislator Prasant Muduli of taking bribe from beneficiaries of Indira Awas Yojana, Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana and others.

Congress leaders, lawyers, social activists, Odisha Jana Morcha (OJM) president Jagneswar Babu, journalist Rabi Das, RTI activist-cum-lawyer Sudhir Mohanty and activist Pradip Pradhan spoke against the BJD Government at the public meeting.