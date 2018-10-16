Woman hires juvenile killer to murder sister-in-law   

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Police on Monday claimed to have cracked the murder of one Suryakanti Meher of Matigaon village in Junagarh with the arrest of two persons. Suryakanti was brutally murdered on February 17. The deceased’s sister-in-law Chandrakanti Meher had hired a 17-year-old contract killer to murder Suryakanti over some family dispute. Dharamgarh SDPO Surendra Satpathy said the deceased and Chandrakanti used to quarrel regularly.

In order to get rid of Suryakanti, Chandrakanti hired the juvenile on contract by promising him `80,000. The accused paid the contract money in instalments. So far, she has paid `23,000 to the juvenile, the SDPO informed.On February 17 night, the killer entered Suryakanti’s house. He reportedly slit her throat and later crushed her head with a stone. She died on the spot.