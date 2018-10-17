Home States Odisha

AMRI first aid kits for Durga Puja committees

Speaking on this initiative AMRI Unit-Head and VP, CLN Reddy said, “Durga Puja witnesses the mesmerizing grandeur of Victory of Virtue over Vice.

Published: 17th October 2018 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid celebration of Durga Puja in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, AMRI Hospitals on Tuesday distributed special First Aid boxes among various Puja committees across the Twin City.Health Minister Pratap Jena handed over the special First-Aid box to Khan-Nagar Puja Committee in Cuttack in the presence of MP Bhartruhari Mahatab following which the rest boxes were distributed among other Puja committees of both the cities. 

Speaking on this initiative AMRI Unit-Head and VP, CLN Reddy said, “Durga Puja witnesses the mesmerizing grandeur of Victory of Virtue over Vice. But, people also need to assure their good health during festive season. People should obey the rules made by the administration and Puja committees to avoid unnecessary rush and stampedes. First-aid treatment facilities are highly necessary in all the Puja mandaps to avoid untoward situations during festive sessions.”

“Apart from distributing the first aid kits, AMRI is also doing basic health camps in some places to create awareness among the people to not to forget their health in the midst of festive vibe,” said AMRI Bhubaneswar AVP  (G&D) Dilip Kumar Patro.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp