AMRI first aid kits for Durga Puja committees

BHUBANESWAR: Amid celebration of Durga Puja in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, AMRI Hospitals on Tuesday distributed special First Aid boxes among various Puja committees across the Twin City.Health Minister Pratap Jena handed over the special First-Aid box to Khan-Nagar Puja Committee in Cuttack in the presence of MP Bhartruhari Mahatab following which the rest boxes were distributed among other Puja committees of both the cities.

Speaking on this initiative AMRI Unit-Head and VP, CLN Reddy said, “Durga Puja witnesses the mesmerizing grandeur of Victory of Virtue over Vice. But, people also need to assure their good health during festive season. People should obey the rules made by the administration and Puja committees to avoid unnecessary rush and stampedes. First-aid treatment facilities are highly necessary in all the Puja mandaps to avoid untoward situations during festive sessions.”

“Apart from distributing the first aid kits, AMRI is also doing basic health camps in some places to create awareness among the people to not to forget their health in the midst of festive vibe,” said AMRI Bhubaneswar AVP (G&D) Dilip Kumar Patro.