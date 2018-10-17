Blossoms Edu Society moves High Court over summon  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: New Blossoms Education Society has approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the validity of summons issued by Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights based on a complaint in relation to corporal punishment allegedly meted out to a girl student.Justice S Sujatha on Tuesday adjourned the hearing after asking the registry to post this petition after Dasara vacation.

The commission had issued summons to New Blossoms Education Society asking the school authorities to appear before it. It also refused to receive a written submission by the society and sought several details of the school.The school claimed that the commission had no jurisdiction to visit the school premises and seek details which had nothing to with the complaint, which was false.

It had not followed the procedures laid down under Section 14 and 15 of the Commission for Protection of Child Right Act, 2005, before initiating action against the school, it said.The school also contended that the false proceedings were initiated only to harass the school secretary who happens to be state general secretary of Karnataka Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka.