Boy’s beheaded body found

The boy was identified as Mithun Rana of Sindhekela village.

BALANGIR: In a suspected case of human sacrifice, an eight-year-old boy’s beheaded body was found in the river bed of Under near Gandharla village within Sindhekela police limits on Tuesday, sending shockwaves in the area. 

The boy was identified as Mithun Rana of Sindhekela village. Mithun was missing from last Saturday.
Sources said on Saturday evening, the boy took money from his father and went to the village shop to eat ‘samosas.’ However, he did not return home and went missing.

After frantic searches yielded no result, Mithun’s father Hira Rana lodged a missing complaint with Sindhekela police the next morning. Hira owns a small business at the village bus stand. On Tuesday evening, some locals spotted Mithun’s beheaded body buried in the sand bed. 

