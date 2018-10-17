Bullock festival in Dhenkanal from Friday

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: DURGA Puja celebrations in Bhuban block of Dhenkanal are unique in many ways. Every year, thousands of devotees visit Bhuban to witness the age-old bullock festival on the day of Dussehra. Locals and bullock owners are gearing up for the much-awaited festival, in which bullocks are decorated with colourful quills, beads and ornaments, that will be held on Friday and Saturday.

Over the years, the festival has turned into a mass-event. Started by Thoria community almost five decades back, locals from surrounding villages and elsewhere in the State come to Bhuban to witness how bullocks take rounds across the village and lead the idol immersion processions. This year, 32 pairs of bullocks will participate in the festival.

Meanwhile, festive fervour has gripped people in several the villages in the district.

In Dhenkanal town, two pandals with beautiful Durga idols have come up while in 11 puja pandals have been set up. On the occasion of Maha Saptami, devotees visited puja pandals that have come up on NH-55 at Siminai and Ankarantipur.