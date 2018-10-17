Home States Odisha

Bullock festival in Dhenkanal from Friday

Over the years, the festival has turned into a mass-event.

Published: 17th October 2018 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: DURGA Puja celebrations in Bhuban block of Dhenkanal are unique in many ways.  Every year, thousands of devotees visit Bhuban to witness the age-old bullock festival on the day of Dussehra. Locals and bullock owners are gearing up for the much-awaited festival, in which bullocks are decorated with colourful quills, beads and ornaments, that will be held on Friday and Saturday. 

Over the years, the festival has turned into a mass-event. Started by Thoria community almost five decades back, locals from surrounding villages and elsewhere in the State come to Bhuban to witness how bullocks take rounds across the village and lead the idol immersion processions. This year, 32 pairs of bullocks will participate in the festival.

Meanwhile, festive fervour has gripped people in several the villages in the district. 
In Dhenkanal town, two pandals with beautiful Durga idols have come up while in 11 puja pandals have been set up. On the occasion of Maha Saptami, devotees visited puja pandals that have come up on NH-55 at Siminai and Ankarantipur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp