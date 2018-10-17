Durga Puja: Festive fever grips Jharsuguda

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Durga Puja fever has gripped Jharsuguda with attractive pandals vying for devotees’ attention across the district headquarters town.Pandals have been erected at 30 locations in the town followed by 23 at Brajarajnagar, six at Belpahar, four at Bandhbahal and three in Banharpali. This year, besides attractive idols, the focus of the pandals is on illumination as LED lights have been used by most organisers to complement the respective themes.

Pandals in Mangal Bazaar, Sarbahal and Belpahar’s railway station area of the town are witnessing a heavy rush of devotees.The Goddess’ apparel in most pandals has been designed by acclaimed handloom designer Maheswar Meher from Sonepur and his associates under the direct supervision of chief organiser and patron of Shiva Shakti Durga Puja Committee Kishore Mohanty. Artists from West Bengal have decorated the idols.

Besides, a large number of devotees can be seen thronging ‘shakti peethas’ like Ramchandi, Kalibadi, Mas Bhubaneswari, Sidheswari and Saap Khand Van Devi. The major attraction of the puja at ‘shakti peethas’ is the offering of ‘khichudi bhog’. Traditional ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ dance performed by Gujarati community during Navratri is another feature of the festival here, said Gujarati Samaj president Nimesh Bhai Attha.

Meanwhile, Jharsuguda SP A K Mohanty said eight platoons of police force have been deployed in the district to maintain law and order during the festival.