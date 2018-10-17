Home States Odisha

Durga Puja: Festive fever grips Jharsuguda

Durga Puja fever has gripped Jharsuguda with attractive pandals vying for devotees’ attention across the district headquarters town.

Published: 17th October 2018 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Durga Puja fever has gripped Jharsuguda with attractive pandals vying for devotees’ attention across the district headquarters town.Pandals have been erected at 30 locations in the town followed by 23 at Brajarajnagar, six at Belpahar, four at Bandhbahal and three in Banharpali. This year, besides attractive idols, the focus of the pandals is on illumination as LED lights have been used by most organisers to complement the respective themes.

Pandals in Mangal Bazaar, Sarbahal and Belpahar’s railway station area of the town are witnessing a heavy rush of devotees.The Goddess’ apparel in most pandals has been designed by acclaimed handloom designer Maheswar Meher from Sonepur and his associates under the direct supervision of chief organiser and patron of Shiva Shakti Durga Puja Committee Kishore Mohanty. Artists from West Bengal have decorated the idols.

Besides, a large number of devotees can be seen thronging ‘shakti peethas’ like Ramchandi, Kalibadi, Mas Bhubaneswari, Sidheswari and Saap Khand Van Devi. The major attraction of the puja at ‘shakti peethas’ is the offering of ‘khichudi bhog’. Traditional ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ dance performed by Gujarati community during Navratri is another feature of the festival here, said Gujarati Samaj president Nimesh Bhai Attha.

Meanwhile, Jharsuguda SP A K Mohanty said eight platoons of police force have been deployed in the district to maintain law and order during the festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp