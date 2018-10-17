Home States Odisha

Gopalpur Port shelter for Andhra fishermen   

After getting approval from the district administration, the port authorities immediately launched rescue operations that continued from October 10 night to October 11 morning.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Showing humanitarian gesture during cyclone Titli, Gopalpur Port authorities gave shelter to fishermen of at least 50 trawlers from Andhra Pradesh (AP) who had entered the harbour after facing rough sea condition. “When cyclone Titli hit Gopalpur coast on October 11 morning, 50 trawlers and the fishermen on board found themselves stranded. Gopalpur port authorities, as a humanitarian gesture, provided shelter to these fishing vessels and also rescued the crew members with support from the district administration, ODRAF and Indian Coast Guard,” port officials informed on Tuesday. 

Port officials said the India Metrological Department, Indian Coast Guard and various State Government agencies had issued repeated advisories for fishermen not to venture into sea and those at sea to return to their respective bases. However, many fishing trawlers in violation of the advisory continued to undertake fishing activities, putting their lives at risk.

Though aware that sunken vessels may pose damage to the port’s under construction infrastructure, the authorities allowed the trawlers to their harbour and rescued fishermen. Crew members of more than half a dozen vessels were rescued and provided shelter after some of the trawlers capsized.

