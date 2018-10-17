Home States Odisha

Jagatsinghpur milk farmers demand price hike

Thousands of dairy farmers of Jagatsinghpur district have alleged harassment by State owned milk federation OMFED. 

Published: 17th October 2018 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Thousands of dairy farmers of Jagatsinghpur district have alleged harassment by State owned milk federation OMFED. They alleged that OMFED, which collects milk through its chilling centres at Tirtol and Balikuda blocks of the district, is yet to hike the price of milk and provide incentives even as private companies have already done it. 

Farmers said private milk producers are giving 90 paisa per litre as incentive. They said even as a litre of bottled water is sold at `20 to 25,  milk farmers get `22 to 27 per litre of milk and added that depletion of grazing land in rural areas due to widespread encroachment has led to scarcity of grass and rise in price of animal feed. The milk farmers have demanded to fix the MSP of milk at `30 per litre. 

They further said the OMFED is exploiting them by procuring milk for a pittance and selling it at a premium to make huge profits. “OMFED’s profits should be equally distributed among dairy farmers,” they said and threatened that if the authorities fail to fulfil their demands, milk farmers across the district would resort to agitation.Contacted, Manager (Laboratory) OMFED Milk Chilling Plant, Tirtol Pradyumna Swain said the price of milk procured by OMFED from dairy farmers is fixed by the State Government and they have no role in it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp