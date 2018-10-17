Home States Odisha

Sisters across Western Odisha observe ‘Bhai Juintia’  

Durga Puja holds special significance for the sisters of Western Odisha.

Published: 17th October 2018 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Durga Puja holds special significance for the sisters of Western Odisha.
The sisters of the region observed fast for ‘Bhai Juintia’ on Ashwina Suklapakhya Astami (eighth day of bright fortnight of Odia month Aswina) on Tuesday praying to Goddess Durga for long life, happiness and prosperity of their brothers.

On the auspicious day, both married and unmarried sisters begin their fast for 24 hours, even not drinking water, also known as ‘Nirjala Upabash’.  As per the age-old tradition, a group of sisters gather at an open space in their localities and perform the puja with religious fervour. The sisters worship Goddess Durga at an open space, which is richly decorated with wild plants and flowers.

The fast will be broken on Wednesday morning when the sisters will take a dip in river or tank near their homes and touch a bunch of 108 strands of Duba (green grass) and 108 pieces of Arua rice wrapped up neatly in freshly plucked Sal leaf on the body of their brothers from head to toe and tie  colourful Juintia (sacred thread) on the right hand of the brothers. They then offer delicacies and gifts.

The brother, on his part, invites his married sister to observe Bhai Juintia and to celebrate Dussehra at her parental house. Invitation from  a brother to his sister is a special feature of this celebration.Irrespective of the distance, the brothers take pain in visiting the in-laws’ house or the place of residence of the sisters and extend them invitation and even accompany them for the festival.

The festival also presents married women with a happy opportunity to visit their father’s place and meet their brothers. The brother  purchases new clothes for his sister as a part of the Bhai Juintia celebration and promises to protect her.But with changing times, these days sisters, in particular in urban areas, are offering puja to Goddess Durga at the nearest Puja pandal. In villages, sisters still get an image of Goddess Durga painted by the local artists on the wall of somebody’s house. They sit together in front of the image and perform the rituals of Bhai Juintia and invoke the Goddess. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp