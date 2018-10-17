Home States Odisha

Traffic in Cuttack snarls mar revelry

IT was 7 pm. Cuttack-Puri Road was chock-a-block with vehicles. There was not an inch any commuter could budge.

Published: 17th October 2018 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic jam at Cuttack-Puri road, in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  IT was 7 pm. Cuttack-Puri Road was chock-a-block with vehicles. There was not an inch any commuter could budge. A youth in his twenties made his way out of the exasperating crowd and managed to make his way to the cop blocking passage of the humongous traffic. He was on the verge of breaking into tears. “My father is in hospital, put on life support system.

I need to reach him fast. Please allow me passage,” he pleaded. The traffic policeman was sympathetic but expressed his inability to make any concession for him. “If I allow you, others will demand the same,” he reasoned. To vouch for his claims, the youth brought out his mobile phone to show the pictures of his ailing father, but it fell on deaf ears.

It was one of the many agonising stories that unfolded on Tuesday as traffic enforcement crumbled in the Capital City in face of the mad festive rush. Along Cuttack-Puri Road, it was a maddening experience for commuters as traffic swelled with pandals thrown open to puja revellers. As traffic restrictions were imposed unannounced on several roads to ease the crowds at Durga Puja pandals, the commuters were left to fend for themselves.

The worst hit were children and senior citizens who faced a harrowing time amidst the cacophony of blaring horns and irritating dust caused due to ongoing road works. Similar scenes were witnessed on routes leading to the puja pandals as stranded commuters fumed in frustration and confusion.

Compounding the situation was the inability of traffic police to offer any assistance to the distressed public. As the snarls assumed massive proportions and chaos reigned supreme on major thoroughfares, the traffic enforcers failed miserably to put the roads in order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp