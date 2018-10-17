Home States Odisha

Tunnel nightmare for Hirakhand passengers

Sources said with mobile signals unavailable in the middle of the tunnel, it was impossible to contact the nearby railway authorities.

Published: 17th October 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Passengers of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express faced a major scare after the train was stuck in the middle of the tunnel between Tikri and Rouli railway stations for five long hours on Monday night. The incident took place at around 8.30 pm after the train hit an electric pole that was lying on the track. Girija Kumar Choudhury, a passenger who was on his way to Bhubaneswar, said he felt a sudden jerk and the train came to a screeching halt. 

“Panic gripped the passengers who screamed in fear due to the sudden and abrupt stoppage. However, we were later informed that the train had collided with an iron pole meant for electrification,” he said. Due to the heat and smoke from the engine, which was attached to the front of the train, some passengers, including children and senior citizens, felt suffocated.

Sources said with mobile signals unavailable in the middle of the tunnel, it was impossible to contact the nearby railway authorities. Finally, a railway staff managed to walk his way back to Tikri (it took him around 45 minutes) and informed the Station Master, who subsequently contacted Rayagada Railway authorities and informed them about the situation. 

Later, a rescue train was sent to the spot. Soon after the arrival of the rescue train, the track was cleared and Hirakhand Express resumed its journey at about 1.30 am and reached Bhubaneswar at 3 pm. The train was delayed by seven hours, said the Station Superintendent (on duty) of Bhubaneswar. 

Sources said many passengers have lodged complaints alleging negligence of Railway officials behind the incident. They also urged the Railway Ministry to boost safety measures for operation of trains on Koraput-Rayagada route (KR Line). No inquiry team from the Waltair division had reached the spot till last reports came in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp