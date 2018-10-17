Home States Odisha

Twitter abuzz with wishes for Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at 73

The social media was flooded with birthday wishes for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who turned 73 on Tuesday.

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The social media was flooded with birthday wishes for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who turned 73 on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to wish Naveen on his birthday. Modi wrote, “Best wishes to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on his birthday. Naveen Ji is one of India’s senior-most leaders who has been serving the people of Odisha for many years. May he lead a long and healthy life.”

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, internationally acclaimed sand sculptor Sudarshan Pattanaik and Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma were among others who wished Naveen on his birthday. Wishing the Chief Minister, Baijayant in a twitter post wrote, “I wish Naveen@Odisha a very happy birthday. I deeply appreciate post cyclone work of Indian forces/ODRAF and AGAIN offer helicopters at no cost to augment that, as in earlier years. 45 reported dead.

Families of the missing would surely want any additional search/rescue/relief efforts.” Sudarshan wished Naveen through a sand art at Puri beach. He posted the picture of his creation on Twitter and wrote, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the chief minister. May Lord Jagannath bless u with good health and long life.” The Chief Minister thanked the sand artist.

Naveen on Monday had announced that he would not celebrate his birthday in view of the human suffering due to cyclone ‘Titli’. Naveen had requested his well-wishers and ruling BJD party workers and leaders not to organise any function. For the first time, the Chief Minister has replied to the tweets from unknown persons wishing him on his birthday.

