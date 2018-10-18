Bindu Sagar cleaning starts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After years of neglect, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday started cleaning Bindu Sagar lake to revamp it ahead of Bhubaneswar Art Trail (BAT) 2018 and World Cup Hockey next month.Engineering section of BMC has take up cleaning work of the historic lake built around 7 Century AD on an area spread across 21.9 acres.

According to Executive Engineer, BMC Division II, Asim Mishra cleaning of the lake will be done entirely in 450 metre length and 320 metre width of the lake. “As part of the cleanliness drive we have started de-weeding work from early morning and is likely to continue for a fortnight. Once the lake bed is cleaned completely regular cleaning of the growing weeds would be carried out by the agencies concerned,” he said.

“Everyday 50 workers would be engaged to deweed the lake. Later the cleaned weeds would be lifted by tractors to dumping sites. The civic body would invest around `6 lakh,” said sources.The private agency has also been asked to lift ritual offerings thrown into the lake during Mahalaya or the miniature boats to be sailed as a ritual during upcoming Kartik Purnima.

The art trail is being organised during Hockey World Cup in the 1.3 km trail in Old Town where art related activities will be organised to draw tourist to the heritage core here between November 18 and December 18.