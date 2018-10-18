Durga puja: Forcible collection of ‘chanda’ resented

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With allegations of forcible collection of puja ‘chanda’ from people pouring in, Koraput SP KV Singh has asked the police officials to take stringent action against those who collect donations forcefully.

He also urged the public, shopkeepers and traders to report instances of forcible ‘chanda’ (donation) collection without fear and deal strictly with the anti-socials collecting money in the name of puja committees.

Locals alleged that some anti-social elements have been forcibly collecting ‘chanda’ from individuals, drivers of commercial vehicles and shopkeepers in the name of Durga Puja, Laxmi Puja and other festivals in Jeypore, Koraput, Semiliguda, Sunabeda, Kotpad and Borrigumma areas.

Ahead of Durga Puja, about ` one crore have been collected from different residents and business establishments and it has become a regular practice in the district. Local police have failed to collect information about forcible ‘chanda’ collection from the residents within their respective jurisdictions, they added.

Police, on the other hand, said due to lack of awareness among the residents, they become victims of the practice. If such cases are detected, stringent action must be taken against the culprits, police added.

Meanwhile, leaders of several business organisations and forums have appealed the district Collector and SP to review the situation immediately to tackle the menace.