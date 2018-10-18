In Devi temples, animal sacrifice continues undeterred

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNANA/ KENDRAPARA: Several animals were sacrificed at the Devi Manikeswari Peetha in Kalahandi district on Wednesday on the occasion of Chhatar Jatra, despite a ban by the Supreme Court. This year, the Jatra saw participation of over three lakh devotees at Bhawanipatna.

Chhatar Jatra being taken out in Bhawanipatna

After Sandhi Puja in Manikeswari temple on Tuesday night, the ceremonial Chhatar of Goddess Manikeswari was taken out to Jena Khal on the outskirts of the town. After performance of secret rituals early on Wednesday, the Chhatar of the deity was taken out in a procession accompanied by beats of Jena Badya, Ghumura, Nisam Ghanta and folk music.

Thousand of goats were sacrificed on the three-km route through which the Chhatar procession passed and an equal number of doves were released by devotees for fulfilment of wishes.After secret rituals and sacrifices, the Chhatar was brought back to the temple and over 5,000 folk artistes took part in the procession. It took eight hours for the procession to cover the three-km route to the temple.

The return journey of the Chhatar to the temple is known as Chhatar Yatra. At the temple gate, the king Udit Pratap Deo received the Chattar and offered prayers after which, it was placed inside the temple. Heavy security arrangements were made in the town to avert any untoward incident. Apart from police, 500 volunteers offered their services in peaceful celebration of the Jatra.

At Kendrapara, as many as 130 animals were sacrificed to propitiate the Goddess at the 300-year-old Maa Budhi Jagulei temple in Osangara village under Pattamundai block on the occasion of Astami on Wednesday.

According to a wildlife activist, Hemant Rout, though the district administration and police were aware of the ban order, they preferred to remain silent. Sacrificing animals on Astami has been continuing even before the temple was constructed. Devotees believe that the best way to appease the Goddess is by sacrificing animals, said priest of the temple, Sankar Panda.