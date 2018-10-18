Home States Odisha

Kolkata woman rescued from captivity in Konark

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 20-year-old woman from West Bengal, who was allegedly sexually assaulted in captivity for about 10 days, was rescued from the house under Konark police limits on Wednesday. The woman managed to get help from neighbours by reaching the terrace of the two-storey house. Locals responded to her rescue call and evacuated her safely from the building with the help of Odisha Fire Service personnel along with local police by breaking open the main door’s lock.

The woman, a resident of Dharmatala near Central Kolkata, was suffering from high fever she was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. “The woman was suffering from high fever and unable to speak properly for which police have so far not been able to ascertain about the exact incident. However, she told the police that she was confined in the house from last 8 to 10 days,” Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi told The Express.

A lady Sub Inspector was sent to hospital to record the statement of the woman under Section 161 of CrPC. “I was lured to Konark on the pretext of a job. However, a woman later pushed me into prostitution. I was kept in a lodge for the last one year and for the last 10 days I was kept in another house,” the woman told mediapersons.

Meanwhile, police have questioned the owner of the building and he has reportedly told the investigators that she had come there about two days back and was staying on rent.“Owner of the building has said that he was not staying there and the woman was staying on rent there. We are verifying the claims of the owner and further investigation is on to find out if he was involved in any wrongdoing,” Sarangi said.

