Millennium City prepares for fish bhog today

CUTTACK: The organisers of Chandni Chowk and Alisha Bazaar Durga Puja are preparing to offer quintals of fish as bhog to Goddess Durga on Navami as part of the tradition that traces its history to over 200 years. “Offering fish to Maa Durga during Navami and distribution of bhog among locals have been a long tradition of our puja committee,” said Bijay Kumar Behera, secretary of Chandni Chowk Puja Committee which took over the responsibility of organising Durga Puja in the locality from the Darpani royals in 1940s.

The tradition of offering fish as bhog started with the inception of Durga Puja here in 1817. “This year we are hoping to cook and offer 5 quintals of fish as bhog,” said Behera adding that the fish bhog would be distributed free of cost among all locals, who donate for the Puja, on Thursday evening. Similarly, the tradition of fish bhog is in vogue at Alisha Bazaar puja pandal since the local Sahi Murabis took over the responsibility of organising Durga Puja from local Zamindar family in 1885.

Before that the Choudhury Zamindar family used to offer fish bhog to Goddess Durga. Going by the tradition, here the Puja Committee send Goddess’s vermilion and Bhog belonging to Astami rituals to some fishermen in and around the city who use to make the holy beginning of their fishing boats by putting these sacred things and donate fish for Navami rituals. “We are making arrangements to cook and distribute five quintals of fish bhog along with ‘Kanika’ to around 5,000 people on Thursday night,” said Alisha Bazar Puja Committee President Kishore Kumar Mohanty.

Parcel of fish bhog for two persons will be provided to those who make prior bookings by depositing `40 with the Puja committee, Mohanty told adding that considering the ban on use of polythene, food packing foils have been arranged for the purpose. The fish bhog has a great demand in the city. Thursday is the holy day of Goddess Laxmi but I shall never miss the opportunity to savour the fish bhog along with my family members, says Kumudini Tripathy, a resident of Mahanadi Vihar.