Home States Odisha

Odisha man forced to walk eight kms with daughter’s body on shoulders for post-mortem

Some policemen reached the spot, but left after doing paperwork. With no means of transport available to him at the time, Dora had no other choice but to carry the body to the nearest hospital

Published: 18th October 2018 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha_man_carrying_daughter_body

Mukund Dora is seen carrying his daughter's body in Odisha's Gajapati. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

A man in Gajapati district of Odisha was forced to carry the body of his minor daughter on his shoulders and walk for about eight kilometres to reach the nearest hospital to perform her post-mortem, according to news reports.

The body of Mukund Dora’s eight-year-old daughter was found from a nullah on Wednesday. She had gone missing from her village Atangpur under Laxmipur panchayat since October 11, the day Cyclone Titli ravaged the district.

READ HERE | Unable to get Mahaprayan van, Odisha couple carry body of child in auto

The girl was swept away in flash floods during cyclone 'Titli', sources said.

Some policemen reached the spot, but left after doing their paperwork.

READ HERE | Daughters carry dad’s body on trolley in Odisha

With no means of transport available to him at the time, Dora had no other choice but to carry the body on his shoulders to perform her post-mortem at the nearest government hospital.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Titli man carries faughter's body Gajapati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Hindi film actress Chitrangda Singh visited Mumbai's famous Durga Bari Samiti at Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Hall on 17 October 2018 to join in the Maha Ashtami celebrations at the Samiti. The puja conducted by the Durga Bari Samiti is the oldest in the city. Click to see pictures.
Chitrangadha Singh celebrates Durga Puja at Mumbai's Durga Bari Samiti
Police chasing a protester who was agitating against the Supreme Court verdict. (Photo| B P Deepu/EPS)
Sabarimala turns war zone as police, mob clash at Nilakkal
facebook twitter whatsapp