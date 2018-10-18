Odisha man forced to walk eight kms with daughter’s body on shoulders for post-mortem

By Online Desk

A man in Gajapati district of Odisha was forced to carry the body of his minor daughter on his shoulders and walk for about eight kilometres to reach the nearest hospital to perform her post-mortem, according to news reports.

The body of Mukund Dora’s eight-year-old daughter was found from a nullah on Wednesday. She had gone missing from her village Atangpur under Laxmipur panchayat since October 11, the day Cyclone Titli ravaged the district.

The girl was swept away in flash floods during cyclone 'Titli', sources said.

Some policemen reached the spot, but left after doing their paperwork.

With no means of transport available to him at the time, Dora had no other choice but to carry the body on his shoulders to perform her post-mortem at the nearest government hospital.