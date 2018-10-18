Home States Odisha

Officer goofs up, asks DPAR to act on ‘sack minister’ petition

The officer had issued the direction without bringing it to the Chief Secretary’s notice, sources said.

Published: 18th October 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI :  In an embarrassing development that has left the H D Kumaraswamy government red-faced, a senior officer in the Chief Secretary’s office directed the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) to take “appropriate action” on a petition demanding the sacking of Municipal Administration Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) rushed into damage control mode by clarifying that no action has been taken on the petition, while Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar advised the officer to be more careful in handling such issues.

The officer had issued the direction without bringing it to the Chief Secretary’s notice, sources said. Bheemappa Gadad, a social worker from Belagavi, had accused the Municipal Administration Minister of abstaining from cabinet meetings without valid reasons and had sought his removal from the ministry. Highly placed sources in the government told TNIE that the petition (dated October 8) seeking action against the minister was now sent to the CMO.

“I have been directed to inform you to take appropriate action as per the rules on social worker Bheemappa Gadad’s petition seeking removal of Municipal Administration Minister from the ministry,” Tukaram Kalyankar, Personal Secretary to the Chief Secretary, stated in a communication sent to Secretary DPAR, on October 10 — just two days after the petition.

The activist had submitted the petition to the CS after the minister had recently stated that he would not attend cabinet meetings until the wish he had made to God was fulfilled. According to a senior officer, the CS or any other officer do not have powers to recommend action against any minister. Jarkiholi has remained absent at the last five cabinet meetings and had also claimed that only God was supreme to him and that the post of minister was temporary which he could lose any moment, the petitioner stated. Jarkiholi had made this statement after expressing his opposition to Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar’s apparent interference in Belagavi politics, which is considered Jarkiholi’s turf.

According to a senior officer, the CS or any other officer do not have powers to recommend action against any minister. “How can the CS’ office recommend action against a minister? Only Chief Minister or governor can look into such petitions and take a decision,” the officer said. “The officer concerned seems to have forwarded it to the DPAR without carefully going through the contents of the petition,” the officer said.

As the development left the government red-faced, the CMO was forced to come out with a clarification stating that the government was not taking any action against the minister.  “The Chief Secretary’ s office did receive a petition to that effect from a citizen (Bheemappa Gadad). However, no action has been taken on that petition so far,” the Chief Minister’s Office had clarified.

