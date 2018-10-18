Plaint against engineers for opening dam gates

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Patrapur block administration has filed police complaints against four engineers of Baghalati dam here. They have been booked for opening gates of the dam due to sudden rise in water level of Bahuda river owing to heavy rains post Titli. Cases were filed against them on October 11.

Over 25 villages in Patrapur, Chikiti and Digapahandi blocks of Ganjam district were submerged after the gates were opened. Besides, agriculture lands were inundated while a 350-metre iron foot bridge at Kalingadala village was washed away. Locals, however, have criticised the block officials for filing cases against the engineers.

They said had the gates not been opened by the engineers, over 200 villages in three blocks of the district would have been washed away. On the night of October 10, heavy rains accompanied with strong wind started and within 12 hours, rainfall of 300 mm was recorded in the catchment area at Mahendragiri.