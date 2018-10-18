Probe demanded into irregularities in school

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as the State Government has closed a private SC and ST residential school at Sidhal village under Madhupur panchayat of Jagatsinghpur block after it was alleged that its management had submitted fake NOC to avail funds, locals have demanded a thorough probe into the irregularities.

The management of Maa Ambika SC and ST Residential School, established in 1992, was accused of obtaining no objection certificate (NOC) by submitting fake land document and details on infrastructure allegedly in connivance with the district education officer (DEO) of Jagatsinghpur.

The residents of Sidhal village said the school lacked basic infrastructure including kitchen, toilet, boundary wall, drinking water facility and security. They added that it did not even have its own land and the management submitted fake document to avail funds from the School and Mass Education and SC and ST Welfare departments. The school had around 170 students studying from Class I to X. However, the document submitted by the authorities showed that it had 300 students based on which it was sanctioned `23 lakh from special provident fund and `3 lakh from MP LAD fund.

After the allegations came to the fore, Jagatsinghpur Collector Yamini Sarangi, in August this year, had directed the headmaster and management of the school to submit a report on infrastructure facilities and other details within 15 days. As the institution did not comply with the order, the district administration closed the school after getting permission from the State Government. Sarpanch of Mudupur panchayat Subash Chandra Mohanty said the State Government should conduct a probe to bring the guilty to book.

Meanwhile, District Welfare Officer Satyapriya Sahoo informed that out of the total number of students who were enrolled in the school, 12 have been admitted to Sisu Ashram, Jagatsinghpur while counselling is being done for 28 students so that they can be admitted to other local schools.

He said students from other districts have already left for their native places.