Home States Odisha

Probe demanded into irregularities in school

The residents of Sidhal village said the school lacked basic infrastructure including kitchen, toilet, boundary wall, drinking water facility and security.

Published: 18th October 2018 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as the State Government has closed a private SC and ST residential school at Sidhal village under Madhupur panchayat of Jagatsinghpur block after it was alleged that its management had submitted fake NOC to avail funds, locals have demanded a thorough probe into the irregularities. 
The management of Maa Ambika SC and ST Residential School, established in 1992, was accused of obtaining no objection certificate (NOC) by submitting fake land document and details on infrastructure allegedly in connivance with the district education officer (DEO) of Jagatsinghpur.

The residents of Sidhal village said the school lacked basic infrastructure including kitchen, toilet, boundary wall, drinking water facility and security. They added that it did not even have its own land and the management submitted fake document to avail funds from the School and Mass Education and SC and ST Welfare departments. The school had around 170 students studying from Class I to X. However, the document submitted by the authorities showed that it had 300 students based on which it was sanctioned `23 lakh from special provident fund and `3 lakh from MP LAD fund. 

After the allegations came to the fore, Jagatsinghpur Collector Yamini Sarangi, in August this year, had directed the headmaster and management of the school to submit a report on infrastructure facilities and other details within 15 days. As the institution did not comply with the order, the district administration closed the school after getting permission from the State Government. Sarpanch of Mudupur panchayat Subash Chandra Mohanty said the State Government should conduct a probe to bring the guilty to book.

Meanwhile, District Welfare Officer Satyapriya Sahoo informed that out of the total number of students who were enrolled in the school, 12 have been admitted to Sisu Ashram, Jagatsinghpur while counselling is being done for 28 students so that they can be admitted to other local schools. 
He said students from other districts have already left for their native places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp