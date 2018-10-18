RSP’s ‘Sakshyam’ inaugurated

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: ‘Sakshyam’, a home away from home for the elderly was inaugurated by CEO, RSP Ashwini Kumar in the presence of president, Deepika Mahila Sanghati Savita Kumar, PK Pradhan, ED (P&A) and senior officials of the steel plant here on Tuesday.

The home has been constructed by Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL as part of its endeavour to care for the elderly. Sources informed while selecting beneficiaries to be accommodated at the home, preference will be given to separated employees of RSP. Depending on the availability of rooms separated employees from other units of SAIL would also be considered for accommodation.

Initially the facility will accommodate 30 persons on a twin sharing basis and they will be given nutritious lunch and dinner. Each room has an attached toilet, kitchen and is furnished with bed, geyser, mattress, bedsheet with pillow, almirah, study table, chair, dining table, LED TV, refrigerator, chimney, geyser, etc. Besides, a common recreational room, dining hall, medical check-up room, fitness path, yoga/prayer hall, etc too will be available for the inmates.