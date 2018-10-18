Woman from West Bengal gang-raped for 10 days in Odisha, two detained 

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: A 25-year-old woman from West Bengal was allegedly gang-raped for 10 days in confinement at a market complex in Puri district, police said Thursday.

Police have detained two youths in connection with the crime and interrogating them, Puri district additional superintendent of police Gagarin Mohanty said.

The woman was rescued by the police after breaking the lock on Wednesday after she raised an alarm from the rooftop of the building where she was detained.

Police said the woman was admitted to the Puri district headquarters hospital.

She was brought to Odisha by another woman named Kajal on the pretext of getting her a job a year ago and was forced into prostitution by her and her male friend.

The police said the woman has named a person who had allegedly abducted her and held her in captivity in the building, where he and several other persons raped her for 10 days, police said.

Women activists of opposition BJP and Congress met the victim separately at Puri hospital and demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons.