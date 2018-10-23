Journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra asked to appear again before Odisha house committee on November 2, detained by police for interrogation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A committee of the Odisha assembly today asked strategic affairs writer Abhijit Iyer Mitra to appear in person again on November 2 and submit an affidavit on remarks made by him

denigrating the cultural heritage of Odisha and law makers.

Mitra, who reached the State Assembly hall no-14 with his lawyer amid tight security, was questioned by the house committee in two phases and his statement was recorded.

Leader of the opposition and chairman of the assembly committee Narasingh Mishra told mediapersons that Mitra has been asked appear again in person on November 2 with an affidavit. The committee will decide on the next course of action after going through the affidavit, he said.

“The committee, which was formed on the basis of the allegations by the members of the State Assembly, is probing the matter. He apologised for his ‘stupidity’ to before the committee,” Mishra said. The house committee told Mitra that if he wanted to explain in details about the statement he had given or if he was

keen for additional statement, he can mention them in his affidavit.

“The Committee, after going through the affidavit will decide whether it should accept the unconditional apology of Abhijit. It will later recommend the assembly on the next course of action,” Mishra added. Mishra said the committee will focus on the allegations against Mitra in the assembly by the members. “It will submit a report to the assembly after the investigation is over,” he said.

The leader of the opposition said the house committee may consider other allegations Mitra. Asked whether any person will be summoned by the house committee, Mishra said next course of action will be

decided after receiving the affidavit. Meanwhile, Mitra has been detained by the Sahidnagar police on the basis of a complaint filed against him by one Manoranjan Swain and is being interrogated at an undisclosed location. Complaints were filed against Mitra at the Konark and Arakhakuda police stations also and he will also be interrogated on these.

The House Committee had asked Mitra to appear in person on October 11. Instead of appearing in person, he had tendered an apology through an e-mail to the Speaker Pradip Amat through the secretary of the

assembly. Assuming that Abhijit could not arrive due to the cyclonic storm, the Committee had directed him to appear on October 23.

A decision to form the committee was taken at the all-party meeting convened by theSpeaker on the last day of the monsoon session of the assembly on September 20 after members cutting across party

lines had protested and criticised the Mitra for his comments. The other members of the committee headed by Mishra are leader of the BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo, Debi Prasad Mishra, Pramila Mallick, Arun Sahu and Sanjay Dasburma (all BJD). The committee will submit its report on the first day of the next session.